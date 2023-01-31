Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Obi promises a ‘New Nigeria’ in Jigawa Rally

Politics

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Monday, headed to Jigawa State in continuation of his campaign ahead of the February 25 presidential election.

Obi assured a crowd of supporters in Dutse that he and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed remain committed to delivering a “new Nigeria” if voted into power at the polls.

“I assure you that we are committed to a new Nigeria. The Nigeria you see today is Nigeria of insecurity, Nigeria of poverty, Nigeria of no work, Nigeria of no roads, Nigeria of no schools. That is what we want to change.

“For several years, we have been under insecurity, poverty, they closed our borders, poverty, and there is no work. The Nigeria we are offering you is a new Nigeria where there will be security, Nigeria will be united, there will be jobs and I will move Nigeria from consumption to production,” Obi said.

The Labour Party flag bearer appealed to Jigawa electorate not to vote next month based on tribe, ethnicity or religion, adding that no tribe, ethnic group or religion buy food cheaper than others.

He also told the people not to accept when anyone tells them it is their turn to become president but insist it is the turn of the people of Nigeria to take back their country.

The former Anambra State governor is a main challenger to the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and that of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

