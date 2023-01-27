Obi of Onitsha storms Kaduna

The Obi of Onitsha (AGBOGIDI), His Royal Majesty (HRM), Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, has called on Nigerians to remain united and love one another irrespective of tribe or religious affiliation.

The royal father spoke to journalists in an interview on Thursday after commissioning the Digital Resource Centre named after him at the Green Field University (GFU), City Campus in Kudenda, Kaduna,saying Nigerians are brothers and sisters and they must live together.

Ahead of the February election, the royal father charged Nigerians to pick up their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and vote massively during election.

“What matters most at this point of the nation’s history is a unifier.What Nigeria needs is a good president, but if you say South East today, South East tomorrow, it doesn’t matter. What we want is a Nigerian leader who will unite the country and lead it to greater heights,” he said.

The Founder/Pro-Chancellor, Greenfield University, Chief/Engr Simon Ifediora Nwakacha (Onwa of Umueri), described the Obi’s visit to the university as a wonderful occurrence, adding that “this is the first First Class traditional ruler. His coming here is good for unity of Nigeria,” he said.

“The prospects for the university are very bright.We look forward to the university being great. Already now the first set of accreditation was succesful. Greenfield scaled through getting its permanent license to operate campuses from any part of the country,” he added.

In his Keynote address, Engr. Nwakacha welcomed the Obi of Onitsha, whom he described as the first First Class Traditional Ruler to visit their city campus.

“During deliberation in one of our council meetings to choose who we would name the digital resource centre after, your name was suggested and widely accepted,” he said.

He recalled that when they were setting up the Imperial Academy, a school owned by his wife in 1996 in Kudenda, they met the traditional ruler and begged him to name the road leading to the school after his village in the South East, Umueri, which he obliged and the name has remained till date.

He described the feat as an understanding that promotes unity among the diverse people of Nigeria.

