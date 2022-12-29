Search
Emmanuel Offor
Obi mourns victims of bikers parade crash

News

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has commiserated with victims of the tragedy that left at least five dead and several others injured on Tuesday when a vehicle drove into a crowd participating in a bikers parade in Calabar, Cross River State.

Describing the incident as a “huge loss” to the immediate and extended families of the victims, the government and people of Cross River State and Nigerians in general, Obi said he was saddened by the loss of lives and many injuries recorded.

“I sincerely commiserate with the families who lost their loved ones in this ugly incident, and pray for the quick recovery of the injured. May God grant eternal rest to the dead,” the LP candidate tweeted on Wednesday evening.

The unfortunate incident at the Bikers/Exotic Cars Parade is a huge loss to the immediate and extended families of the victims, the government and people of Cross River State and Nigerians in general.

The incident, a Bikers/Exotic Cars Parade, was planned as one of the events leading up to the annual Calabar Carnival. According to eyewitness accounts, a driver in an unregistered vehicle that took part in the event lost control and rammed into spectators at the Bogobiri axis of the carnival route.

