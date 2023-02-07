Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Obi leads new poll, Tinubu surges among silent voters

Politics

A new poll by Stears Nigeria has shown that the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi is at 41% lead ahead of the February 25 election.

Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Abubakar Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party are following closely at 31% and 20%, respectively.

However, 36% of the respondents remained silent when asked who they would likely vote for.

Stears, in a poll released on Tuesday, stated that “poll covers 6,220 respondents across Nigeria’s 36 States, making it the largest telephone-based electoral poll in Nigeria.”

However, the model used by Stears also shows that Tinubu will win the election in the event of a low turnout of voters.

The former Lagos State governor will get 39% of the votes, while Obi and Atiku are to get 32% and 22% of the votes respectively.

The pollsters noted that “Stears prediction model believes that Tinubu has the most silent voters i.e. people who intend to vote for Tinubu but choose not to disclose this during an interview.”

Latest

Politics

Daylight Robbery: Machina reacts to Lawan’s Supreme Court victory

0
Nura Audu, a Deputy Campaign Coordinator and Yobe North...
Politics

Ortom, Deputy, Commissioners shun Atiku’s Benue rally

0
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, his deputy, Benson Abounu,...
News

FG awards Zinox Computers N85bn census contract

0
The Federal Government through the National Population Commission (NPC)...
News

Man bags life sentence for raping 4-yr-old daughter

0
A high court in Delta state has sentenced one...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Daylight Robbery: Machina reacts to Lawan’s Supreme Court victory

0
Nura Audu, a Deputy Campaign Coordinator and Yobe North...
Politics

Ortom, Deputy, Commissioners shun Atiku’s Benue rally

0
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, his deputy, Benson Abounu,...
News

FG awards Zinox Computers N85bn census contract

0
The Federal Government through the National Population Commission (NPC)...
News

Man bags life sentence for raping 4-yr-old daughter

0
A high court in Delta state has sentenced one...
News

Naira Swap: Court bars CBN from extending Feb 10 deadline

0
Justice Eneojo Eneche of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Daylight Robbery: Machina reacts to Lawan’s Supreme Court victory

Emmanuel Offor -
Nura Audu, a Deputy Campaign Coordinator and Yobe North Zonal Social Media for Bashir Machina campaign team has described the Supreme Court judgement which...
Read more

Ortom, Deputy, Commissioners shun Atiku’s Benue rally

Emmanuel Offor -
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, his deputy, Benson Abounu, commissioners, aides and the 22 local government chairmen of the state were absent at the...
Read more

FG awards Zinox Computers N85bn census contract

Emmanuel Offor -
The Federal Government through the National Population Commission (NPC) has signed a landmark deal with Nigeria’s leading integrated technology brand, Zinox, for the supply...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: