Obi leads new poll, Tinubu surges among silent voters

A new poll by Stears Nigeria has shown that the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi is at 41% lead ahead of the February 25 election.

Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Abubakar Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party are following closely at 31% and 20%, respectively.

However, 36% of the respondents remained silent when asked who they would likely vote for.

Stears, in a poll released on Tuesday, stated that “poll covers 6,220 respondents across Nigeria’s 36 States, making it the largest telephone-based electoral poll in Nigeria.”

However, the model used by Stears also shows that Tinubu will win the election in the event of a low turnout of voters.

The former Lagos State governor will get 39% of the votes, while Obi and Atiku are to get 32% and 22% of the votes respectively.

The pollsters noted that “Stears prediction model believes that Tinubu has the most silent voters i.e. people who intend to vote for Tinubu but choose not to disclose this during an interview.”

