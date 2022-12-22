Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Obi leads Atiku, Tinubu in fresh ANAP Poll

Politics

For the second time in four months, a new poll concluded in December has shown that the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi is ahead of the three other frontline candidates.

The poll conducted by NOI Polls Limited and commissioned by Anap Foundation showed that Obi leads Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Anap Foundation President, Atedo Peterside made this on ChannelsTV on Wednesday.

He said the election has moved past a three-horse race, as said in an earlier poll released in September, to a four-horse race.

Peterside said Obi has 23 percent, Tinubu scored 13, Atiku got 10 and Kwankwaso polled 2 percent in the fresh poll released in December.

“Nobody has gained or lost more than 2, 3 percent. I don’t know whether that is good news or bad news but it is as if nothing has happened fundamentally, no significant shift,” he said.

He said mobile phones were the instruments used to conduct the poll because of increased mobile phone penetration in the country, adding that a large percentage of people are undecided.

Peterside also said the interest level in the next general elections is driven by economic challenges plaguing the nation, poverty, insecurity, amongst others.

He noted that the appetite of the youths in this election is high and carpeted candidates who have dodged presidential debates.

Anap Foundation had released a similar poll in September in which Obi also led the other 17 candidates in the race for Aso Rock’s top job in 2023.

Latest

News

Soludo announces 10% salary increase for Anambra workers

0
The Anambra State Governor, Prof Charles Soludo has announced...
News

CBN bows, increases weekly withdrawal limits

0
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has increased the...
Lifestyle

Justin Bieber Reportedly Set to Sell His Catalog for $200 Million

0
Justin Bieber is reportedly working on a deal to...
Lifestyle

Akon is Happy With Nick Cannon and His Almost-Dozen Kids & Their Multiple Mothers

0
Akon is offering Nick Cannon all the support the...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Soludo announces 10% salary increase for Anambra workers

0
The Anambra State Governor, Prof Charles Soludo has announced...
News

CBN bows, increases weekly withdrawal limits

0
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has increased the...
Lifestyle

Justin Bieber Reportedly Set to Sell His Catalog for $200 Million

0
Justin Bieber is reportedly working on a deal to...
Lifestyle

Akon is Happy With Nick Cannon and His Almost-Dozen Kids & Their Multiple Mothers

0
Akon is offering Nick Cannon all the support the...
Lifestyle

Oscar Shortlists: Tems and Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” Advances

0
Tems and Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" song for Black Panther...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

Soludo announces 10% salary increase for Anambra workers

Emmanuel Offor -
The Anambra State Governor, Prof Charles Soludo has announced the increment in the remunerations of the state public work force by 10%, effective January...
Read more

CBN bows, increases weekly withdrawal limits

Emmanuel Offor -
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has increased the maximum weekly limit for cash withdrawals across all channels by individuals and corporate organisations to...
Read more

Justin Bieber Reportedly Set to Sell His Catalog for $200 Million

ADANNE -
Justin Bieber is reportedly working on a deal to sell his entire catalog of music for $200 million. Per the Wall Street Journal, the singer is in talks...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!

%d bloggers like this: