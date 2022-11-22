Obi: Igbo Youths give Soludo 3-day ultimatum to resign

Igbo youths, on the platform of Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, have threatened to fill Anambra Government House with refuse over Governor Charles Soludo’s uncomplimentary remarks against the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi.

COSEYL, which expressed disappointment in Soludo over the anti-Obi comments, gave the Governor up till Friday, November 25 to retract his words or brace up for the wrath of Igbo youths, Vanguard reports.

The apex Igbo socio-political organization in a statement by its President General, Goodluck Ibem, said that time had come for unpatriotic Igbo politicians to be cut to size.

“We have set Friday 25 November, 2022 as a day we will 6carry refuse, debris and dump them at the gate of Anambra State Government House to serve as deterrent to other Igbo political office holders who might want to insult the sensibility of the Igbo nation.

“Dumping of refuse in the house of anyone who committed sacrilege against his people is a traditional way of disciplining and teaching lessons to anyone found wanting.

“The Igbo nation is a big and blessed nation that should not be toiled with by one single individual.

“That Soludo is the governor of Anambra State today is not of his making, but is the making of God using Anambra people to vote him into office.”

