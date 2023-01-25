Search
Obi escapes as thugs attack his convoy in Katsina

The Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has alleged that the vehicle of its flag bearer, Peter Obi was attacked by hoodlums in Katsina State on Monday.

The Head of Media of the PCC, Diran Onifade said Obi’s car was attacked after he attended a rally at the Muhammad Dikko Stadium in Katsina.

“However on his (Obi’s) way to the airport, hoodlums attacked the car our candidate was riding in with heavy stones from his driver’s side, causing substantial damage to the vehicle,” Onifade said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the former governor of Anambra State and other occupants of the car were unhurt.

“Subsequently another set of thugs also threw stones outside the stadium which damaged several vehicles including that of our official stage crew.”

Onifade said, “The attacks may have been premeditated at the behest of desperate politicians who had been deluding themselves with the false claim that they had the North-West locked up but are now shocked by the show of force of the Obidient movement in the region.”

He called on security agencies to investigate the matter to forestall future occurrences.

Obi had on Monday campaigned in Katsina, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari. He had promised to build New Nigeria, fight poverty, restore peace in the geopolitical zone and open land borders.

