Obi Cubana has credited his decision to marry his beautiful wife as one of Hsi life’s best decision.

The businessman posted a video of his Mrs as he celebrated the 14th anniversary of their traditional wedding via his Instagram page.

Obi Cubana disclosed that the traditional wedding took place exactly 14 years ago in Obisi, Idemmili North LGA of Anambra state. He noted that he was looking forward to next week Tuesday which will mark 14 years of their wedding anniversary as their story continues.

