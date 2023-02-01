Search
Obi condemns ‘despicable’ attack on Buhari in Kano

Politics

The Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi has condemned the reported stoning of President Muhammadu Buhari’s convoy in Kano State.

Obi and his party regard the action as “barbaric and un-Nigerian” and condemn it in the strongest terms.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Head of Media of LP Presidential Campaign Council, Diran Onifade said the President represents the sovereignty of the Nigerian Nation, and President Muhammadu Buhari particularly, his age considered, is a father figure, an assault on whom, our culture regards as sacrilegious.

Controversy has trailed the reported attack on the President’s convoy on Monday in the Hotoro area of Kano.

Though there are viral videos of the said incident but a spokesperson for the APC presidential campaign council, Bayo Onanuga dismissed the claim of the attack as “imaginary”.

In its statement on Tuesday, the Labour Party “sympathised” with the President, and urge law enforcement agencies to rise to the occasion, by appropriately investigating and bringing these violent perpetrators, and their instigators, before the law”.

“Our future depends on a peaceful and stable polity, and we urge our supporters, and the good people of Nigeria, to remain steadfast and determined in expressing their electoral choice and participating in this process, but never to lose their calm and discretion,” the statement added.

