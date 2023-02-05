Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Obi backs Naira redesign, says will bring ‘social, economic benefits’

Politics

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi has said the current pain and inconvenience created by redesigning the Naira would bring significant long-term economic and social benefits.

Obi also urged the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and commercial banks to speed up efforts to make the new Naira notes available to small depositors and unbanked Nigerians.

He said this is to help reduce the pains of Nigerians, especially those living in rural communities.

The former Anambra State governor made the statement on Sunday in a post via his verified Twitter handle.

He wrote, “The currency redesign is not peculiar to Nigeria. It is an exercise that comes with some inconvenience and pain, but it has significant long-term economic and social benefits.

“Even though there are improvements that can be made, I urge Nigerians to bear with the CBN and Federal Government with the hope that the general populace and Nigeria will harvest the gains that will come with the reforms.

“We equally implore the CBN and the banks to expedite efforts to make the new currency available to small depositors and the unbanked in order to reduce the pains of my fellow Nigerians, especially the underprivileged and those living far away from banks in the rural areas.”

Latest

Politics

Bafarawa blasts El-Rufai, says outcome of presidential election will ‘shock’ him

0
A former Sokoto State Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa has said...
Sports

Kenyan, Edwin Koech, wins Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

0
A Kenyan, Edwin Kibet Koech, has won the eighth...
News

Pope preaches against ‘venom of hatred’ as thousands join Pontiff for mass in South Sudan

0
Pope Francis has ended his peace pilgrimage to South...
News

Ex-Pakistan PM, Pervez Musharraf, dies at 79

0
Pakistan's former president General Pervez Musharraf, who seized power...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Bafarawa blasts El-Rufai, says outcome of presidential election will ‘shock’ him

0
A former Sokoto State Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa has said...
Sports

Kenyan, Edwin Koech, wins Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

0
A Kenyan, Edwin Kibet Koech, has won the eighth...
News

Pope preaches against ‘venom of hatred’ as thousands join Pontiff for mass in South Sudan

0
Pope Francis has ended his peace pilgrimage to South...
News

Ex-Pakistan PM, Pervez Musharraf, dies at 79

0
Pakistan's former president General Pervez Musharraf, who seized power...
Celebrity

Mercy Eke Raises Fervent Prayer Against War and Election Crises Following Scary Dream

0
Mercy Eke has raised a prayer altar for our dear nation Nigeria, in the wake of current situation and the upcoming 2023 elections.
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Bafarawa blasts El-Rufai, says outcome of presidential election will ‘shock’ him

Emmanuel Offor -
A former Sokoto State Governor, Attahiru Bafarawa has said the outcome of the presidential election would shock Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State. Bafarawa was...
Read more

Kenyan, Edwin Koech, wins Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

Emmanuel Offor -
A Kenyan, Edwin Kibet Koech, has won the eighth edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon. The 2023 edition of the 42km race was...
Read more

Pope preaches against ‘venom of hatred’ as thousands join Pontiff for mass in South Sudan

Emmanuel Offor -
Pope Francis has ended his peace pilgrimage to South Sudan by celebrating an open air mass attended by tens of thousands in Juba. He urged...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: