Obaseki raises minimum wage to N40,000

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has approved N40,000 new minimum wage for workers in the state.

Obaseki announced this while delivering his 2022 Workers Day speech on Sunday, assuring workers that his Government would prioritise their welfare and enhance their capacity to deliver quality service.

The governor explained that N30,000 – the national minimum wage – can barely sustain workers in the state, hence the increment.

Obaseki said his Government cannot continue to pretend that workers in the state are suffering.

He expressed hope that the increment would help cushion the effect of inflation, though he admitted that the increment would place a financial burden on his Government.

He said: “As we all know, the minimum of N30,000 can barely sustain a family. It will be immoral and mindless of us to continue to pretend that we do not know that our workers are suffering.

“The Government of Edo has now decided to review the minimum for Edo workers from N30,000 to N40,000 a month.

“Undoubtedly, Edo is the first state since the current outbreak of coronavirus to take this initiative.

“Even though we would have loved to pay more, we hope that this little adjustment would enable us to cushion the impact of the inflation that we are faced with.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...