Obaseki mourns as Edo Rep, Jude Idehen, dies

The member representing Ikpoba-Okha/Egor federal constituency of Edo State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Jude Ise-Idehen, has died.

Ise-Idehen, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), reportedly passed away in the early hours of Thursday, although the cause of his death is yet unknown.

In a statement on Friday, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, described the death as shocking and painful, noting that Ise-Idehen was an illustrious Edo son who worked for the upliftment of his constituents in particular and Edo citizens in general.

“I received the shocking news of the passing of Hon. Jude Ise-Idehen with rude shock. It is indeed a painful and great loss for the people of Ikpoba-Okha/Egor Federal Constituency, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, and the country at large,” the governor said.

“A consummate politician, he was a community mobiliser; firm and considerate in the discharge of his duties. He was compassionate, kind and hardworking.

“For the people of Ikpoba-Okha/Egor Constituency, he was a force to reckon with. He served diligently and promoted projects that enhanced the living standards of his people.

“He will be remembered for his selfless service and commitment to the development of his constituency.

“I commiserate with the Ise-Idehen family, as well as friends of our great son, and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

