Obasanjo: Picking Atiku as my Vice was a mistake

Obasanjo, who described Atiku’s choice as his Vice President as one of his “genuine mistakes”, said despite making the mistake, God saved him in the end.

The former President made the disclosure while answering questions, posed by students from selected secondary schools that, participated in the final of the National Exhibition and Awards, organized by Students for the Advancement of Global Entrepreneurship (SAGE).

The event, held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State, featured presentations and exhibitions of some products, made by students of the participating schools.