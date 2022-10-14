Obasanjo hands over seat to Peter Obi [Video]

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo gave his seat to the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi at a function in Abuja this week.

Obasanjo, Obi and other dignitaries were at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja for a gathering organized by Fidelity Bank.

The event celebrated the national honour given to Professor Benedict Oramah by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Oramah is the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).

In a Twitter post, @OluwaseunP, the master of ceremonies, narrated how Obi walked in while Obasanjo was making his speech.

The 2023 LP flagbearer took a seat at the back of the hall after refusing to take one of those reserved for VIPs.

“OBJ noticed & told them, “leave him alone o”. He then went himself to bring Obi to the front & gave him his own seat. Then said, “my job is done”, the tweet added.

The video has gone viral on Twitter and Facebook, with some describing Obasanjo’s action as “symbolic” and “an endorsement”.

1. A screenshot of this video from my IG stories is going viral. Here's the clearer video/the full gist. I had the honour of MCing this event organised by @fidelitybankplc to celebrate the national honour/award given to Prof Benedict Oramah, President of @afreximbank.#PeterObi pic.twitter.com/qCZKMKRsVM — Oluwaseun P. (@OluwaseunP) October 14, 2022

