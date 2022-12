Former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Leader of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo; and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi hit Enugu State for the birthday colloquium of former President General of Ohanaeze, John Nwodo.

Dressed in a native Igbo tunic and red cap, Obasanjo was received at the airport alongside Adebanjo by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The former president will serve as the Chairman of the event to honour the Ohanaeze leader.

