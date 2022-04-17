OAU student death: Falana takes over prosecution

The Osun State Government has granted the chamber of Chief Femi Falana, SAN, the permission to prosecute all the seven defendants arraigned in connection with the death of Timothy Adegoke, a Master’s student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, whose death occurred at Hilton Hotel in Ile-Ife.

The hotel owner, Dr. Ramon Adedoyin, and six staff of the facility namely; Adedeji Adesola, Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwale Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem, and Adebayo Kunle, had been arraigned on 11 counts bordering on conspiracy, murder, altering of receipt and administration of extrajudicial oath.

A statement signed by the Osun State Attorney-General & Commissioner of Justice, Oluwafemi Akande, titled, ‘Re: Justice for Timothy, Mr. Governor over to you : OSUN STATE GOVERNMENT POSITION ON STATE OF PROSECUTION IN HOS/ 5C /2022 THE STATE VS. DR. RAHMON ADEDOYIN & ORS,’ which the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ismail Omipidan, posted on his Facebook page, disclosed that Falana, upon request by him and the family of the deceased, had been given permission to prosecute the matter.

The statement further explained that on April 1, 2022, Femi Falana, SAN, applied to the Office of the Osun State Attorney General for fiat to take over the prosecution of the case.

It added that, thereafter, the deceased’s family wrote a separate letter to the Attorney General requesting that Falana’s Chambers be allowed to prosecute the matter.

It further read in parts, “The alleged case of murder was first investigated by Osun State Police Command but was later taken over by the IGP Office in Abuja.

“After the investigation, the Police filed a criminal charge against the suspects in Abuja. The case was later moved to Osogbo by the Nigeria Police.

“While the Police Prosecutors were prosecuting the case, the deceased family’s Counsel, Falana, and Falana & Co watched brief for the victim and witnessed the proceedings.

“On 1st April 2022, Femi Falana, SAN, applied to the Office of the Hon. Attorney General for fiat to take over the prosecution of the case. Thereafter, the deceased’s family wrote a letter to the Attorney General requesting for the Chambers of Femi FALANA SAN to be allowed to prosecute the matter.

“The learned silk’s letter and that of the family were immediately processed and the fiat requested for has since been granted. The Office of Chief Femi FALANA SAN had already collected the letter conveying the fiat of the Attorney General to the learned silk.

“The position as of today, in law, is that the office of Chief Femi FALANA SAN is in full charge of the prosecution of the case.”

Meanwhile, Justice Adepele Ojo of Osun State High Court 1, Osogbo, had adjourned further hearing on the matter till April 25, after a no-case submission the defence counsel entered on behalf of their clients, failed.

ThePunch

