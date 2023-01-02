Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
OAP Simi Drey Ties the Knot with Fiancé

Celebrity

Simi Drey is a married woman as she has tied the knot with fiancé, Julian.

The OAP revealed that she had a very intimate and private civil ceremony to legalise her union with her German lover.

Simi Drey who shared that she got engaged to her beau on their third year anniversary, which was on June 9, 2022, shared photos from the civil ceremony via her Instagram page.

“Legalized 💕The best Christmas present I got this year was marrying the love of my life. Two weeks ago, we had an intimate civil ceremony surrounded by our families and loved ones and it was such a beautiful day full of so much love and meaning. Thank you all so much for the well wishes! It truly means the world to us! We are officially entering 2023 as Mr and Mrs! Happy New Year in advance 💕 P.s. One ceremony down, now trad and white to go ;),” she captioned the post.

