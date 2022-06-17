OAP Simi Drey Engaged to Her Long-term Boyfriend

Simi Drey is set to walk down the aisle in the nearest future, as her boyfriend has proposed.

The On Air Personality revealed that she is now engaged to her Caucasian lover, Julian, sharing a clip of the proposal via her Instagram page.

The proposal was romantic, set against the backdrop of a wide expanse of land at a dinner of two.

Julian got down on bended knees to pop the question and of course, received a big ‘Yes’ from Simi Drey.

Captioning the clip, Simi wrote,

“On the 9th of June 2019, you asked me to be your girlfriend. I said yes. On the 9th of June 2022, you asked me to spend forever with you as your wife. I said yes. I love you forever and always Julian.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...