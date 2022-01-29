OAP Nkubi Shares A Day in the Life of His Wife

Nwaogu Udochukwu Victor aka Nkubi has shared a day in the life of his wife on Instagram.

The OAP posted a video where his Mrs recounted the embarrassing experiences she has to deal with when dealing with the average Nigerian.

In the clip, Vivian revealed that most times when she goes out people try to recollect where they know her from. When they suddenly realise she is married to her husband, they apply no decorum in going on and on to describe with unflattering adjectives right in her presence.

She admitted that the situation is usually embarrassing for her but her husband laughed it off, stating he was used to such talks.

