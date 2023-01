Nedu Wazobia has a new woman in his life and has taken to social media to proudly show her off.

The OAP shared a photo of himself and his lady love, via his verified Instagram handle, months after a very public faceoff involving infidelity and paternity fraud with his ex-wife.

Nedu Wazobia simply captioned the photos, “Queen of the castle.”

