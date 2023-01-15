Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
OAP Do2dtun Summoned by Police Over Alleged Domestic Violence

Celebrity

Oladotun Kayode aka Do2dtun was summoned by the Nigeria Police Force, regarding an ongoing investigation.

The OAP and media personality was invited based on allegations bordering on alleged unlawful entry, malicious damage to property, criminal trespass and illegal use of police officers against his estranged wife, Omotayo.

According to a document exclusively obtained by PUNCH, the Force Criminal Investigation Department expects the presence of the OAP for an interview concerning the allegations at exactly 11:00 am on Monday, January 16, 2023.

The document reads, “This is to formally invite you in respect of an ongoing investigation at the SWAT/FCIID, Abuja on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 11:00 am for an interview with the Commissioner of Police, through DSP Umar Ubali.

