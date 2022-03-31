OAP Do2dtun Says Only Possessed People Are Having Sex in This Weather

The current heat in the country is so unbearable that Do2dtun thinks it is an impossible time to have sex.

The OAP and father of two noted that only folks possessed will engage in such conjugal activities except the person just wants to be entertained at the expense of his or her partner.

Do2dtun wrote,

“You can’t be knacking in this type of heat. It’s either you are possessed or you just need to be entertained at the expense of your partner. One party is definitely not feeling it.

“No fuel to power generator, so don tire, NEPA no get sense.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...