BellaRose Okojie is now a Mrs as she has tied the knot with her lover, Thompson Duruji.

The On Air Personality who only announced her engagement earlier in the week, shared a photo from the traditional wedding ceremony on her Instagram page on Friday, August, 19, 2022.

BellaRose’s older sister and gospel singer, Benita Okojie who served as matron of honour at the wedding ceremony also posted a video of her sister in her wedding dress, announcing that she is now a Mrs.

