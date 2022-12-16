OAP and Hypeman Do2dtun Calls Out Brother-in-law Dbanj, Promises to Expose Him

In a rather surprising turn of events, OAP and Hypeman, Do2dtun has called out his brother-in-law, Dbanj.

The father of town took to his Instagram page on Friday, December 16, to shade the singer over his alleged N-Power fraud case, amongst other misdeeds.

Do2dtun who is married to Dbanj’s sister, Taiwo alleged that the ‘Oliver Twist’ crooner in collusion with lawyers, have been spreading lies about him to the press and the police and he was ready for them.

He accused the Oyebanjo family of being wicked and threatened to expose their evil. He also shaded his wife, Taiwo, adding that he is always praying for her healing.

