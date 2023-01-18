Search
O2 Academy Brixton, Venue of Asake’s Ill-fated Concert to Remain Shut for 3 More Months Following Revelation that Security Guards Receive Bribe

The 02 Academy in Brixton, venue of the ill-fated Asake concert that left 2 people dead, will remain shut further for another 3 months.

The owners of the 02 Academy, Academy Music Group (AMG), stated that they had “reflected deeply” on the incident and have decided to stay closed regardless of an impending licensing decision by the local council.

Recall that Security guard, Gaby Hutchinson (23) and attendee Rebecca Ikumelo (33), were fatally injured when ticketless fans tried to enter Asake’s show on the December 15.

Investigation has revealed that some security guards at Brixton Academy would regularly take bribes to let people in without tickets, according to BBC News.

It’s been said that there is no suggestion that Hutchinson took bribes.

According to BBC News, a security guard said that some colleagues would each allow “a couple of hundred” extra people inside in exchange for money. He added: “There were people taking money… Some staff made £1,000 cash. Our company knew what was going on and they knew the people who were doing it and they did nothing about it.”

