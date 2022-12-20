O.J. Simpson Denies He’s the Father of Khloé Kardashian: ‘She Is Not Mine’

O.J. Simpson wants everyone to stop assuming he is the father of Khloé Kardashian.

He clarified this during his chat on the latest episode of the Full Send Podcast, where he shut down the aged claims about a romantic relationship between him and Khloé’s mother Kris Jenner.

“People have their types, right? I always thought Kris was a cute girl. She was really nice, but I was…dating supermodels,” he said, laughing.

“But the rumor ain’t true. It’s not even nowhere close to being true,” Simpson added. “It’s just that I have never been attracted to her, and I never suspected that she was ever attracted to me, so that was never the case.”

When asked directly about the long-standing conspiracy theory regarding Khloé, Simpson flat-out responded, “No. No, I’m not.”

Listen to him:

