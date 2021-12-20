NYSC proposal: Why army detained female soldier – Spokesman

The Nigerian Army has explained why it arrested and detained a female soldier who accepted a marriage proposal from a male corps member at the Yikpata orientation camp of the National Youth Service Corps in Kwara State.

Nigerian media space was swept by news of the open display of affection between the female soldier and the corps member at the passing out parade of Batch B, Stream 2 of the 2021 Corps Members.

In one of the now-viral videos, the yet-to-be-identified corps member is seen holding a ring, knelt and propose to the female soldier amid cheers from other corps members in the background.

The Nigerian army subsequently arrested the lady soldier for getting engaged, much to the chagrin of social media users in the country, despite claims she broke some extant laws.

Spokesman for the Army, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu said the reason for her arrest and detention was that she violated extant military laws, which include ‘taking advantage of her trainee.’

He added that the public would have been outraged and accused the Army of coercion had a male soldier proposed to a female corps member during the NYSC parade.

Nwachukwu said, “The female soldier in question violated the following rules of the NA:

“1. Fraternization while on official duty at the NYSC camp. That is, indulging in an amorous relationship with a trainee.

“2. A personnel must have served for three years before he/she can qualify for marriage.

“3. She disobeyed the Armed Forces of Nigeria standing guidelines and directives for the use of Social Media.

“4. Indulging in romance while in uniform.

“5. Her conduct was prejudicial to good order and military discipline.

He, however, did not comment on the likely punishment the female soldier might receive.

But he said that the Army has its disciplinary codes, distinct from that of the general society, and every personnel has voluntarily undertaken to be bound by this code.

