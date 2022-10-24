NYSC announces opening dates for Batch C Orientation Camps

The Management of National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has announced the date for the 2022 Batch ‘C’ Stream One Orientation Course.

A statement by the scheme said it would commence on Wednesday 2nd November, 2022, and end on Tuesday 22nd November, 2022.

It said the three weeks orientation exercise would hold simultaneously in all the 36 NYSC Orientation camps across the country including the FCT, Abuja.

“All the prospective Corps Members (including the foreign-trained) must present themselves for COVID-19 Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) or present evidence of full vaccination at the Camp before registration,” the statement said.

“Prospective Corps Members are advised not to embark on night journey to the Orientation Camps in order not to endanger themselves.

“Details of camp addresses and locations would soon be made public in the national dailies and online media.”

It said that the NYSC Director General, Brigadier General MK Fadah, wishes all Prospective Corps Members and other stakeholders safe journey to their respective orientation camps.

