NYCN gives Amaechi 48-hour ultimatum to resign or get fired

The National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, has given the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi a 48-hour ultimatum to resign or the President, Muhammadu Buhari, should sack him.

According to the group, the Minister has publicly danced on the graves of the Abuja-Kaduna train victims by declaring his intention to run for the office of the President come 2023.

They also accused the former governor of celebrating those who were kidnapped and others injured by the daredevil terrorists during the bloody attack on the Kaduna bound train.

“Sadly, however, the event of Saturday April 9, 2022, in Port Harcourt points unequivocally in that direction as far as his true character is concerned.

“Since the only important thing in this country to him is his aspiration for the Presidency, he should, therefore, vacate the Ministry of Transportation before worse disasters hit us.

“Amaechi should resign within the next 48 hours or President Muhammadu Buhari should sack him as a mark of respect for the dead, who he deliberately or unwittingly desecrated,” the group said.

This was part of a communiqué issued by the President of NYCN, Solomon Adodo, after the group’s emergency meeting held on Monday in Abuja.

The NYCN said it has nothing against Amaechi’s aspiration to become President of Nigeria but frowned on the minister’s actions, which they described as unconscionable, condemnable, reprehensible, irresponsible, distasteful and disgraceful.

The group pointed out that running around the Port Harcourt Stadium alone was tantamount to dancing on the graves of the victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack, and celebrating the pains of the abducted and the wounded.

