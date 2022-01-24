Nwanyi Ocha Mocks Critics With Photos of Her Children After “Commisioner for Tourism” Row

Nwanyi Ocha has yet to directly address folks who had a lot to say about her.

The drama started two days ago after Twitter user, Afam Deluxo suggested that she should be appointed as the new Commissioner for Tourism in Anambra State. While many people welcome the idea of the Swiss woman helming a political office, others vehemently rejected it. Their reason, she is a white woman and her marriage to a man from Isuofia, Anambra State, or her promotion of the Igbo culture on her vlog, is not enough reason to reward her with a political office.

The conversation grew very heated, with a heavy racial and ethnic undertone.

She has yet to address it, but she tweeted a warm reaction to the man who started the conversation, happy that she was trending in Nigeria.

Yesterday, she posted a video of her son, Uchenna celebrating his birthday, with a shady caption. “#proudigboboy #benddownselectoyiboway #mumsdonthavetimeforhaters” she wrote.

Next, it was the photo of her children before the match between Nigeria and Tunisia at the African Cup of Nation (which Nigeria crashed out of, by the way).

See her tweets:

| Happy Birthday Uchenna | Every year, my friend makes a special birthday cake for Uche’s birthday, but this one – by far – is the best I have ever seen! Achukwu cake – the perfect decoration for my Igbo boy 🥰#proudigboboy #benddownselectoyiboway#mumsdonthavetimeforhaters pic.twitter.com/rYq4vp5EMb — Nwanyi Ocha (@nwanyi_ocha) January 23, 2022

