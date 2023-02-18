Nutty Professor star Stella Stevens dies at 84

Hollywood actress Stella Stevens, who co-starred with Elvis Presley in Girls! Girls! Girls! and with Jerry Lewis in The Nutty Professor, has died at the age of 84, family members say.

Her son told the Hollywood Reporter she had been in a hospice for some time with Alzheimer’s disease.

She is also remembered for her role in action movie The Poseidon Adventure.

Stevens worked in television, too, on series such as Murder She Wrote and Magnum, P.I.

Her friend and manager, Maria Calabrese, said: “It was an honour and a privilege to have worked with Stella, who was one of the most wonderful and gifted people.”

