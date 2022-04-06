NURTW fires MC Oluomo, dissolves Lagos council

The National Union of Road Transport Workers has fired Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo as the head of its Lagos State council.

The PUNCH, quoting the National Administrative Council’s president, Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa, reported that the entire Lagos State council of the NURTW has also been disbanded.

MC Oluomo has been at loggerheads with the national body, leading to his suspension over alleged misconduct, insubordination, and inciting members of the state chapter against the apex body.

His sack was contained in a statement jointly signed by the national president and general secretary, Alhaji Kabiru Ado Ya’u, of the NAC, titled ‘Dissolution of Lagos State Administrative Council’.

Subsequently, the union installed the Lagos State secretary, Seyi Bankole, as the new head of NURTW in Lagos.

“MC Oluomo has been sacked as Lagos chairman. We had a meeting last night. We have replaced him,” a national officer of the union said.

On Oluomo’s earlier withdrawal from the union, he replied, “It holds no ground. That’s unacceptable to us.”

NAC explained that MC Oluomo was granted a pardon after the mediation of the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress and other leaders but he refused to apologise.

“The National Administrative Council during its meeting of March 15, 2022, graciously passed a resolution to grant pardon to the suspended state chairman if he shows remorse and tenders unreserved apology to the union.

“However, up until this moment the suspended chairman has bluntly refused to do so; hence, the decision to take action against the Lagos State administrative council by dissolving same,” the statement read in part.

“The National administrative council in the exercise of the powers conferred on it by Article 17, section 2. subsections (i) and (ii) of the constitution of the union, during its meeting of April 5th, 2022, has dissolved the Lagos State administrative council forthwith.

“In view of the fact that nature abhors a vacuum and in line with Article 42 section 4, the State Secretary, Seyi Bankole is hereby directed to take over the running of the affairs of Lagos State council pending the constitution of the caretaker committee after due consultations with appropriate relevant authorities, meanwhile, all members of the dissolved state administrative council are hereby directed to handover all property of the Union, including cash to the State Secretary.

“On the strength of the above development, therefore, all members of the union in Lagos State and beyond, including members of the public are hereby kindly requested to henceforth stop dealing with members of the dissolved Lagos State administrative council on issues concerning the union.”

