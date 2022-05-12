Nude Video of Jesse Williams Condemned, Association Calls it Sexual Harassment

Complex is reporting that the Actors’ Equity Association has condemned the leak of the video showing actor Jesse Williams in the nude, which was secretly recorded while he was performing in Take Me Out.

The association has called this a “breach of consent,” adding that it is sexual harassment.

In case you missed it: Williams was nude during a scene from the play at the Second Stage Theater in New York City. Sadly, an audience member snuck a mobile into the theater, recorded him, and posted on social media for people to ogle at him.

The clip trended worldwide.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the creation and distribution of photographs and videos of our members during a nude scene,” said Actors’ Equity president Kate Shindle. “As actors, we regularly agree to be vulnerable onstage in order to tell difficult and challenging stories. This does not mean that we agree to have those vulnerable moments widely shared by anyone who feels like sneaking a recording device into the theater. Whoever did this knew not only that they were filming actors without their consent, but also that they were explicitly violating the theater’s prohibition on recording and distribution.”

“At every performance, there is a mutual understanding between the audience and the performers that we are sharing an experience limited to this time and place; that trust makes it possible for us to be exposed both emotionally and physically,” the statement continued. “Trampling on this agreement by capturing and distributing these photographs and videos is both sexual harassment and an appalling breach of consent. It is a violation that impedes our collective ability to tell stories with boldness and bravery.”

Williams has yet to address the leak as at press time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...