Nse Ikpe-Etim is hard at work, putting in all that is required to embody the character of her new movie.

The actress posted a clip from behind the scenes of a new film she’s working and showed herself in training with police officers.

Nse Ikpe-Etim’s character who looks like a member of the police force and in order to perfect it, she is training hard with real police officers; marching and doing the required work.

“To become, we prepare,” she captioned the post.

