Nse Ikpe-Etim Drags Nigerian Govt. Following the Lift of Twitter Ban: “How Convenient.”

Nse Ikpe-Etim believes that the Nigerian government finally lifted the Twitter ban because of the oncoming elections.

The actress took to her tweet to share her thoughts one day after the Buhari administration decided that they were finally fine with lifting the ban they placed on Twitter- a drama that started six months ago after the social platform deleted Buhari’s controversial tweet.

Now, government handles and political campaigners are back on the platform, and Nigerians are dragging them for filth, especially since we are only months away from the next elections.

“Twitter must really have an effect on elections. How convenient,” said Ikpe-Etim.

Twitter must really have an effect on elections. How convenient. — Nse Ikpe-Etim (@NseIkpeEtim) January 13, 2022

