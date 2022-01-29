Nse Ikpe-Etim Celebrates Onyeka Onwenu Ahead of 70th Birthday

Onyeka Onwenu is counting down hours until she officially becomes a septuagenarian as she will clock 70 on Monday, January 31, 2022.

The singer, songwriter, actress, and author fondly dubbed The Elegant Stallion was celebrated by Nse Ikpe-Etim who gave her an early birthday shout out on her Instagram page.

Nse Ikpe-Etim posted a photo of herself and Onyeka Onwenu on Instagram a s wrote a beautiful birthhday message, that the older woman receives as much love as she has given and look back at her life with joy and laughter.

