NRC suspends resumption of train services on Abuja-Kaduna route

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Friday suspended the resumption of train services on the Abuja-Kaduna route amid pressure from families of victims abducted by terrorists.

Gunmen had on March 28 used explosives to kill nine passengers and injured others while kidnapping about 50 victims, the NRC suspended operations on the route indefinitely.

However, the corporation announced earlier in the week that it will resume services on May 23, a situation that did not augur well with the victims’ families who threatened to disrupt operations.

But in a statement issued by NRC’s spokesman, Yakub Mahmood, the agency said a new date would be announced soonest.

“Sequel to our earlier Press Release No. 10 dated 16th May 2022 on the above caption, the General Public is kindly invited to note the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) is announcing a shift in the resumption date for Abuja Kaduna,” he said in the statement.

While apologising for the delay in the resumption of train services, Mahmood assured the distraught families that it was working hard to secure the victims’ release.

“The NRC will continue to cooperate and collaborate with the Federal Government in its uncompromising mandate of protecting the territorial integrity and the internal security of Nigeria for safeguarding the lives and properties of its citizens especially as it concerns the rail sub-sector,” the statement read in part.

“In the same vein, we once again identify with the relatives of those in captivity on the account of the recent attack on AKTS to be rest assured that the Federal Government is alive to its responsibility for the safe rescue of all persons being held, hostage.

“We, therefore, appeal, particularly to the relatives of persons held hostage to be patient and cooperate with the Corporation and the Security Agencies as the Federal Government is exploring all possible ways and means to ensure the safe release of their loved ones from captivity, soonest. The NRC expresses its profound gratitude to the security agencies for the continued support.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...