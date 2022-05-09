NPFL: Rivers United Move Seven Points Clear As Plateau Utd Stumble Again

Rivers United opened up a seven-point gap at the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League after thrashing MFM 5-0 in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

The hosts went in front on 17 minutes courtesy of Nelson Esor who tapped home a rebound after Folarin Abayomi kept out Ishaq Rafiu’s effort from range.

Centre referee Marcus Bwashi put the game on hold in the 28 minutes due to a waterlogged pitch.

Chijoke Akuneto doubled Rivers United’s late in the first half. He controlled Eyinnaya Kazie’s attempted shot before firing home against his former team.

Akuneto got his third in the 46th minute slotting home from close range.

George Akpabio finished off a good move to add the fourth goal six minutes from time.

There was time for one more goal with Ishaq Rafiu powering home a free-kick deep into the time after he was brought down at the edge of the box.

Second-placed Plateau United suffered a setback in their title bid going down to a 2-1defeat to Nasarawa United in Lafia.

The hosts went in front through Sunday Okereke on four minutes, while Chimezie Izuchukwu equalized for Plateau United two minutes before the break.

Nasarawa United retook the lead through Chinedu Ohanachom in 55 minutes.

Holders Akwa United and Enyimba battled to a 1-1 draw at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

Bello Babatunde smashed home a free-kick five minutes before the break to give the Promise Keepers the lead.

Enyimba equalized through their top scorer Victor Mbaoma in stoppage time.

At the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan, 3SC pip Niger Tornadoes 1-0 with Moses Omoduemuke netting the winner in seven minutes.

Moses Omoduemuke received a pass from Isiaka Mutiu, shrugged off his marker, and calmly slotted the ball beyond the reach of the goalkeeper.

Former champions Kano Pillars rallied back from a goal down to beat Kwara United in Abuja.

The visitors took the lead 10 minutes before the break with Samad Kadiri jabbing the ball home after he was set up by Ayobami Junior.

Jerry Eze leveled the score for Pillars at 52 minutes, while Auwalu Ali scored the winning goal six minutes later.

In Makurdi, Lobi Stars also came back from a goal down to beat Katsina United.

Mustapha Salisu shoots from the edge of the box to score for the away side late in the first half.

Lobi Stars scored through Endurance Ebedebiri and Nanen Imenger to win the tie.

FULL RESULTS

Lobi 2-1 Katsina Utd

Akwa Utd 1-1 Enyimba

Gombe Utd 1-0 Sunshine Stars

3SC 1-0 Tornadoes

Kano Pillars 2-1 Kwara Utd

Wikki 2-0 Dakkada

Nasarawa Utd 2-1 Plateau Utd

Rivers United 5-0 MFM