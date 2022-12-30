NPFL: IMC released approved venues, dates for 2022/23 season

Former champions, Rangers and Lobi Stars have failed to meet the infrastructure requirements of the NPFL club licensing regulation and will be playing their home matches at venues approved by the Interim Management Committee (IMC).

Three other clubs, Nasarawa United, Kwara United and Niger Tornadoes also failed the requirements.

The affected clubs failed to provide up-to-standard stadium facilities to host matches based on requirements of the club licensing.

Davidson Owumi, head of operations of the IMC said that in strict adherence to the provisions of the NPFL Club Licensing Regulation, clubs that fail requirements will be held accountable.

“We want to get it right from the start and this can only be achieved when the rules are followed”, he insisted.

The 2022/23 NPFL season will kick-off on January 8.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...