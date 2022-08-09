Novelist and Filmmaker, Biyi Bandele, is Dead

Biyi Bandele is dead.

This sad news was confirmed by his daughter, Temi Bandele, in a statement shared with Channels TV.

The novelist and director of Half Of A Yellow Sun reportedly passed on Sunday. The circumstance surrounding his death has yet to be made public.

“I am heartbroken to share the sudden and unexpected death on Sunday 7th of August in Lagos of my father Biyi Bandele,” said his daughter in a statement shared by Channels TV.t

“Biyi was a prodigiously talented writer and film-maker, as well as a loyal friend and beloved father. He was a storyteller to his bones, with an unblinking perspective, singular voice and wisdom which spoke boldly through all of his art, in poetry, novels, plays and on screen. He told stories which made a profound impact and inspired many all over the world. His legacy will live on through his work. He was taken from us much too soon. He had already said so much so beautifully, and had so much more to say.”

She concluded, “We ask everyone to please respect the privacy of his family and friends as we grieve his loss.”

Biyi Bandele was 54 years old.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...