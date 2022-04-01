Notorious Tribalist, Adeyinka “Grandson” Shoyemi, Jailed 4.5 Years in the UK for Inciting Racial Hatred and Violence in Nigeria

London Live has confirmed that Adeyinka Shoyemi, who goes by Adeyinka Grandson on Twitter, has been jailed in the United Kingdom for inciting racial violence in Nigeria.

According to the outlet: “Adeyinka Shoyemi, 45, has been jailed for 4.5 years for inciting racial hatred in social media posts encouraging violence in Nigeria. The posts were created by accounts named “Adeyinka Grandson” and were reported to police via the online reporting tool.”

Adeyinka Shoyemi, 45, has been jailed for 4.5 years for inciting racial hatred in social media posts encouraging violence in Nigeria. The posts were created by accounts named “Adeyinka Grandson” and were reported to police via the online reporting tool https://t.co/MJlkgfQAW8. pic.twitter.com/ry4wkPh1n2 — London Live (@LondonLive) April 1, 2022

Adeyinka Shoyemi, #JAILED for 4.5 years for inciting racial hatred, following an investigation supported by the Met’s CT Internet Referral Unit.https://t.co/fdAWv5Z9gJ Report content online that might be linked to terrorism via https://t.co/jOskhPSZ72, or the iREPORTit app. pic.twitter.com/zpWxSdEGxn — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) April 1, 2022

This has stirred major Twitter reactions, with many people sharing the stories of the cruelty they endured at the hands of the Twitter overlord.

See some of the reactions:

This was Adeyinka grandson threatening to kill non yorubas who fails to vacate on a set date.

He was bile himself.pic.twitter.com/nzTC1l9cVz — DEMAGOGUE PhD.💘senior advocat (@von_Bismack) April 1, 2022

1. Who remember this fool Adeyinka Shoyemi, @deyinkagrandson that posted defamatory comments about me? A court in London jailed him for 4.5 years today for inciting racial hatred with inflammatory messages encouraging violence. pic.twitter.com/zyUP6WhGgL — Adetutu Balogun, MBA (@Tutsy22) April 1, 2022

Adeyinka Grandson, an alleged Yoruba Supremacist and President of the Young Yorubas for Freedom (YYF), jailed for 4.5 years for inciting racial hatred in social media posts encouraging violence in Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/IF3McJbsLQ — Nigeria Citizens (@FRNCitizens) April 1, 2022

This man Adeyinka was spitting bile against igbos on a daily. We have really suffered https://t.co/PDkNBWMkje — DEMAGOGUE PhD.💘senior advocat (@von_Bismack) April 1, 2022

There are people out here, some of them are based abroad, who are still spewing ethnic hate and inciting people to violence as much as (if not even more) as Adeyinka Grandson. Your day will definitely come. https://t.co/OTCuxQkSR8 — Nicholas 'The Brave' Ibekwe (@nicholasibekwe) April 1, 2022

