Notorious Tribalist, Adeyinka “Grandson” Shoyemi, Jailed 4.5 Years in the UK for Inciting Racial Hatred and Violence in Nigeria

London Live has confirmed that Adeyinka Shoyemi, who goes by Adeyinka Grandson on Twitter, has been jailed in the United Kingdom for inciting racial violence in Nigeria.

According to the outlet: “Adeyinka Shoyemi, 45, has been jailed for 4.5 years for inciting racial hatred in social media posts encouraging violence in Nigeria. The posts were created by accounts named “Adeyinka Grandson” and were reported to police via the online reporting tool.”

This has stirred major Twitter reactions, with many people sharing the stories of the cruelty they endured at the hands of the Twitter overlord.

See some of the reactions:

