Notorious land grabber hijacks Olu of Ikeja throne

There was chaos in the capital of Lagos State, Ikeja, after the seat of Olu Of Ikeja was occupied by a popular alleged land grabber called Tajudeen Muritala.

It is understood that the alleged land grabber popularly known as TJ, forcefully entered the Palace and Crowned himself King with the aid of his thugs.

This led to protests and outset of a riot by the youths of the town following the development.

The Local Government has made a disclaimer that they are not part of it and the person is not known to them.

Speaking further, the kingmakers said there house has been under siege from the men of Tajudeen Muritala.

The Divisional Police Officer of Ikeja said he received signal from Abuja to give police protection for the installation.

The process of installation of King is done by the Governor himself who will hand over the staff of office to the King. No government official was at the event.

However, the royal families in Ikeja has faulted the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu, commissioner for local government and chieftaincy title and the local government chairman for allowing such to happen in Ikeja.

Sources say the land grabber has the backing of Inspector General of Police, although no proof has been submitted to support this.

