Nothing Has changed and Elevated My Life as much as You Have ~Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Tells Wife, Cynthia

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is sparing no word or emotion to let his beautiful wife, Cynthia know just how much she means to him.

The media personality and father of two took to his Instagram page to celebrate his Mrs as she clocks a year older today, November 28, 2021.

Ebuka posted a carousel of photos and videos of Cynthia as he let her know that no one else has had as much impact as she has in his life

He penned a lovely birthday message to the mother of his children, telling her he cannot fully quantity the blessing she is to him.

He added that life works and makes sense because he has the perfect partner and nothing else has changed and elevated his life like she has.

Read his lovely birthday message below.

