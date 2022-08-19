‘Not in Nigeria’s interest’ – PFN blasts Tinubu over Muslim/Muslim Ticket

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has said same faith ticket in the 2023 general elections is not in the interest of the country, alleging that it will jeopardise peaceful co-existence.

The Christian body said this at the end of its extraordinary joint meeting of its National Advisory Council and the National Executive Council in Lagos.

The National Secretary, Bishop Cosmos Ilechukwu, who briefed the press after the meeting, lamented that some political parties chose to ignore the counsel of PFN that same faith ticket, be it Christian-Christian or Muslim-Muslim, will not augur well for the unity and future of Nigeria.

“The PFN noted that even in the face of the unprecedented level of disunity in the country, some of the political parties and politicians have acted in disregard of the fragility of the times we live in, made worse by the poor management of our fault lines, thus further polarising the country,” he said.

While restating the non-partisan stance of PFN, he said the body will not endorse any candidate but will mobilise its members to vote in line with what is best for Nigeria and the church at all levels, with the framework prepared by the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN.

He said PFN will continue to collaborate with like-mind organisations and individuals to ensure that the 2023 elections delivers a ticket that will further the unity of Nigeria.

“PFN will continue to be open-minded and broad-minded, leaving the door of engagement with all political parties open, so that all the issues that are holding back the development and unity of Nigeria can be comprehensively addressed,” he said.

He called on the Federal Government to urgently address the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), stressing that the prolong closure of universities is inimical to the growth of the country.

