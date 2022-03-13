Sunday, March 13, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

“Not Everyone is Your Friend,” Funke Akindele Warns

Funke Akindele Bello wants folks to draw a divide in their relationships with people and not lump everyone together under one category.

The actress and filmmaker is stating that people normalise defining their relationships rather than foisting friendships on everyone; even those who are not friends.

“Everybody is not your friend. Some people are your colleague, acquaintance, boss, subordinate. Normalise not calling everyone your friend and foisting friendship expectations on people who are not your friends,” she said.

