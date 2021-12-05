Not Done, Ruth Kadiri and Kemi Olunloyo Bicker Back and Forth

Ruth Kadiri and Kemi Olunloyo are still going at their social media tiff with their back and forth bickering.

The two women took to their respective social media pages to diss each other following the bullying accusation leveled by Kadiri against Olunloyo.

Ruth Kadiri took to her choice social media platform, Instagram to respond to the older woman’s diss about not knowing her. She stated that it’s because she doesn’t do giveaways as Olunloyo is known for begging for funds on social media. She also added that she’s the addition to society.

For her response, Kemi Olunloyo stated that doesn’t beg for giveaways and only requests donations to fund her investigation.

She added that it beats stealing or sleeping with other people’s husband and accused Kadiri of bullying her colleagues over their choice of candidates in the coming elections.

Ruth Kadiri I don’t beg for giveaway. I ask for donations to fund investigations. It beats stealing like Hushpuppi or sleeping with other people’s husbands. Pele no wonder you can’t help your fans, bully your colleagues and ran into post partum depression. Don’t hurt your 👶🏾 😏 pic.twitter.com/N9vk2La1F8 — Journalist Dr Kemi Olunloyo🇳🇬 (@KemiOlunloyo) December 4, 2021

