NorthIsBleeding protest rocks Abuja

The #NorthIsBleeding protest, organised against the unrelenting killings ravaging the northern states under the Muhammadu Buhari regime, has hit the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Heavily armed policemen in the FCT harassed some of the protesters and arrested others on Wednesday, SaharaReporters writes.

Using the hashtag #NorthIsBleeding, some Nigerians from the Northern part of the country took to Twitter – presently banned in the country – to demand Buhari’s resignation over his failure to combat increasing insecurity in the region.

They had, among other things, condemned Buhari’s visit to Lagos State for the book launch of a political ally a few days after bandits burnt to ashes over 45 travellers in Sokoto State.

The protests had spread out to Kano, and a few other northern states before spreading to the FCT.

Details later…

