Northerners should reject Atiku for opposing Sharia – Shettima

All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential running mate, Kashim Shettima, has identified why Northerners should not vote for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Shettima said Northerners should ditch Atiku for opposing the Islamic legal system in the North.

He made the call while speaking with APC faithful at the party’s local government conference in Daura, Katsina State.

The APC presidential running mate urged Northern voters to reject Mr Abubakar at the February 25 polls because he fought against Sharia.

According to Shettima: “This person you call your own says you should not call him ‘Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, but rather Atiku Abubakar.

“Your person says he is the only person that fights against Sharia in the North. Is that your person?”

