Northern Governor hiding N22bn Old Naira Notes – Buba Galadima

A Northern elder, Buba Galadima has revealed that a serving governor stashed N22 billion old naira notes.

The former National Secretary of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change, CPC, made the disclosure in an interview on Trust TV’s Daily Politics.

Galadima answered a question on the controversial naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, chieftain recalled the party already took a strong position on the contentious issue.

Galadima said the CBN Act states that in an event of naira redesign, it should be done within a period of not less than six months.

The statesman said the government however explained it approved the policy because many individuals had amassed the currency in their houses.

“I agree. I know, from intelligence, that there is a governor in the Northwestern part that has about N22 billion of the old currency.

“Yes, N22 billion stacked in his house as I speak to you. He knows himself. And the security agencies know,” he stressed.

Galadima said the agencies might be looking the other way because “maybe they belong to the same club or they are protecting him”.

The politician added that the trap is for the governor to go change the cash “accumulated through corruption”.

CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele had said the old N200, N500 and N1000 denominations were recalled because N2.7 trillion was kept in people’s homes before the Buhari administration came on board.

