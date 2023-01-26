North West to Make Acting Debut on Paw Patrol Alongside Kim Kardashian

North West will reportedly be making her acting debut on the big screen soon, after landing a part in the upcoming ‘Paw Patrol’ sequel, ‘Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.’

According to Deadline, the nine-year-old will be following in her mom Kim Kardashian’s footsteps by taking on voiceover work for the second installment which is set to hit theaters on October 13.

No word on who West will be playing in the family film, but per Entertainment Weekly, she’ll be voicing one of the puppies, with TikTok star Brice Gonzalez also joining the star-studded list of actors.

The first movie proved to be a huge success at the box office, generating a colossal $150 million worldwide and has since become the most-watched original film on Paramount+.

When the Skims founder, who plays Delores, took her kids to see the first installment back in 2021, she gushed to her followers about why it felt particularly meaningful for her to be part of the film. “I did this for you guys because I know how much you’ve always loved Paw Patrol,” she said. “I’m so excited!”

