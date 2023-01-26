Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

North West to Make Acting Debut on Paw Patrol Alongside Kim Kardashian

Celebrity

North West will reportedly be making her acting debut on the big screen soon, after landing a part in the upcoming ‘Paw Patrol’ sequel, ‘Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.’

According to Deadline, the nine-year-old will be following in her mom Kim Kardashian’s footsteps by taking on voiceover work for the second installment which is set to hit theaters on October 13.

No word on who West will be playing in the family film, but per Entertainment Weekly, she’ll be voicing one of the puppies, with TikTok star Brice Gonzalez also joining the star-studded list of actors.

The first movie proved to be a huge success at the box office, generating a colossal $150 million worldwide and has since become the most-watched original film on Paramount+.

When the Skims founder, who plays Delores, took her kids to see the first installment back in 2021, she gushed to her followers about why it felt particularly meaningful for her to be part of the film. “I did this for you guys because I know how much you’ve always loved Paw Patrol,” she said. “I’m so excited!”

Latest

Celebrity

Maraji Shares Adorable Video of Her Son Joining Her Dance Session

0
Gloria Oloruntobi aka Maraji is enjoying one fo the many expected surprises that come with motherhood.
Celebrity

DJ Cuppy Announces She’s Muting ‘Breakfast’ from Her Comments Because of “Bad Belle Pipu”

0
Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy is not taking any chances with her love life and therefore, doing all she can to secure it.
Celebrity

Chris Brown Builds Department Store but Only for His Clothes

0
Chris Brown definitely has 'drip' for years and that's not capping.
Celebrity

Lilian Afegbai Revisits Her Embarrassing Big Brother Naija Introduction

0
Lilian Afegbai has cemented herself as a certified Nollywood star but before she became a household name, she had some rather embarrassing moments.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Maraji Shares Adorable Video of Her Son Joining Her Dance Session

0
Gloria Oloruntobi aka Maraji is enjoying one fo the many expected surprises that come with motherhood.
Celebrity

DJ Cuppy Announces She’s Muting ‘Breakfast’ from Her Comments Because of “Bad Belle Pipu”

0
Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy is not taking any chances with her love life and therefore, doing all she can to secure it.
Celebrity

Chris Brown Builds Department Store but Only for His Clothes

0
Chris Brown definitely has 'drip' for years and that's not capping.
Celebrity

Lilian Afegbai Revisits Her Embarrassing Big Brother Naija Introduction

0
Lilian Afegbai has cemented herself as a certified Nollywood star but before she became a household name, she had some rather embarrassing moments.
Lifestyle

Toke Makinwa and Durex Condom Team up for Blue Zone Conversations

0
Toke Makinwa and Durex Condom have teamed up to bring a one-of-a kind talk show experience for adults, 18 and above
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Maraji Shares Adorable Video of Her Son Joining Her Dance Session

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Gloria Oloruntobi aka Maraji is enjoying one fo the many expected surprises that come with motherhood.
Read more

DJ Cuppy Announces She’s Muting ‘Breakfast’ from Her Comments Because of “Bad Belle Pipu”

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy is not taking any chances with her love life and therefore, doing all she can to secure it.
Read more

Chris Brown Builds Department Store but Only for His Clothes

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Chris Brown definitely has 'drip' for years and that's not capping.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: